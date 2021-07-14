DGAP-DD: USU Software AG deutsch

14.07.2021 / 11:10




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Udo
Nachname(n): Strehl
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

USU Software AG


b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen
































Preis(e) Volumen
24,2 EUR 3146,00 EUR
24,7 EUR 32110,00 EUR
24,7 EUR 14079,00 EUR
24,7 EUR 3211,00 EUR
24,7 EUR 21489,00 EUR
24,7 EUR 24700,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
24,68375 EUR 98735,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-07-09; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: tradegate exchange
MIC: XGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Deutschland
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
