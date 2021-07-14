





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















14.07.2021 / 11:10









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Udo

Last name(s):

Strehl

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

USU Software AG





b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0BVU28





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.2 EUR





3146.00 EUR



24.7 EUR





32110.00 EUR



24.7 EUR





14079.00 EUR



24.7 EUR





3211.00 EUR



24.7 EUR





21489.00 EUR



24.7 EUR





24700.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

24.68375 EUR





98735.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-09; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

tradegate exchange

MIC:

XGAT



