DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary sales and earnings for the first half of the year 2021 - Forecast raised
2021. július 14., szerda, 15:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary sales and earnings for the first half of the year 2021 - Forecast raised
The company is raising its targets for the full year 2021. The group sales should clearly exceed the original target of € 650 million to € 675 million and is likely to be above € 700 million. Group EBIT is also expected to be above € 52 million - the upper end of the original range of € 47 million to € 52 million. This is on the condition that there are no new disruptions in the sales markets due to a flare-up of the Covid-19 pandemic or further tightening of raw material costs and the supply situation.
SURTECO GROUP SE will publish the full half-year report for 2021 on 30 July 2021.
Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SURTECO GROUP SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8274 99 88-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05
|E-mail:
|ir@surteco-group.com
|Internet:
|www.surteco-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005176903
|WKN:
|517 690
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1218900
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1218900 14-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
