Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 27, 2021

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2707612/735cbebad02d492d2017cb667a4daa9e/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2021-tug_de.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 27, 2021

Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2707614/61ac3573c094122df2f3e6dc03eb0ff1/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2021-tug_en.pdf













Deutsche Börse AG

Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
