Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: July 27, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: July 27, 2021



Address:

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

























