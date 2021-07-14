DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Deutsche Börse AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Börse AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.07.2021

Ort: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2707612/735cbebad02d492d2017cb667a4daa9e/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2021-tug_de.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.07.2021

Ort: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2707614/61ac3573c094122df2f3e6dc03eb0ff1/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2021-tug_en.pdf













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
