DGAP-Adhoc: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Half-year financial statements to show impairment losses and provisions for onerous contracts totalling €1.25 billion
2021. július 15., csütörtök, 09:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Half-year financial statements to show impairment losses and provisions for onerous contracts totalling €1.25 billion
The recognition of these special charges totalling €1.25 billion in the 2021 half-year financial statements is mainly due to reduced expectations for future cash flows, primarily in the conventional generation business due to expected increased climate change mitigation requirements.
The special charges reduce the non-operating result and do not affect cash flows in the half-year financial statements. They also have no impact on the basis of calculation for the dividend. This is calculated on the basis of adjusted Group net profit (Group net profit adjusted for special items). The ability to distribute a dividend for the 2021 financial year is unaffected.
The stated one-off effects do not result in any change to the full-year adjusted EBITDA earnings guidance for 2021.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
|Durlacher Allee 93
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7 21 63-00
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@enbw.com
|Internet:
|www.enbw.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005220008
|WKN:
|522000
|Indices:
|CDAX Versorger
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1218996
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1218996 15-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
