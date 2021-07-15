DGAP-News: Linde Starts Up New Liquid Hydrogen Plant in Texas
2021. július 15., csütörtök, 11:59
Linde Starts Up New Liquid Hydrogen Plant in Texas
Guildford, UK, July 15, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has started up its fifth liquid hydrogen plant in the U.S., reinforcing the company"s robust supply network of plants in California, Alabama, Indiana and New York.
The new plant in La Porte, Texas, will supply over 30 tons per day of high-purity liquid hydrogen to meet growing demand from Linde"s customers. The liquefier takes hydrogen from Linde"s approximately 600-kilometer U.S. Gulf Coast pipeline, which has over 15 independent hydrogen production sources, giving it the most reliable feed supply of any hydrogen liquefier in the U.S. today. Linde will purify and liquefy the hydrogen before supplying it to end markets including material handling, mobility, aerospace, manufacturing, metals, energy and electronics.
"The new hydrogen plant started up on time and on budget, which is a testament to the dedication of the team executing this project over the last two years," said Jeff Barnhard, Vice President South Region, Linde. "This plant will not only boost the reliability of our existing network but will also make the supply chain more efficient and increase our ability to serve the rising demand from existing and new customers, for both conventional and clean hydrogen."
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.
