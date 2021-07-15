



PNE AG sells wind farm projects in Romania

















15.07.2021









Corporate News

PNE AG sells wind farm projects in Romania

- Global company acquires rights for three wind farms with 220.8 MW

- PNE continues to support project development

- Concentration on Romanian photovoltaic projects

Cuxhaven, July 15, 2021 - PNE AG sold the rights to three wind farm projects in Romania to a large global renewable energy company. Wind turbines with a nominal output of up to 220 MW can be constructed in the projects. PNE and the investor will cooperate in the further development. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

In recent years, PNE has continuously developed the projects and adapted them to the framework conditions, which have changed in many cases. Together, PNE and the purchaser intend to further develop the projects up to the financing decision for construction. The investor will be responsible for the financing, construction and subsequent operation of the wind farms. PNE considers the positive development of the market for renewable energies in Romania to be encouraging.

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "I am pleased that we have found a very experienced and strong investor for our Romanian wind farm projects. Together we will now work on the further project development up to realisation. PNE will also focus on the development of photovoltaic projects in Romania."

PNE was advised on the transaction by Kreen Ltd.

The internationally operating PNE Group, with its brands PNE and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company"s services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, PNE offers photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

