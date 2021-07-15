DGAP-News: Crypto Derivatives Leader Bybit Enters Spot Trading
2021. július 15., csütörtök, 13:30
Crypto Derivatives Leader Bybit Enters Spot Trading
Bybit Makes Audacious Stride Into Spotlight
A spot trade allows traders to buy and sell the crypto asset "on the spot" and at the current market rate once an order is filled. In the spot market, ownerships of crypto assets are transferred directly between buyers and sellers. Crypto spot is not only a foundational starting point for new market entrants, but a complementary vector for derivatives traders engaging in hedging strategies.
Bringing World Class Liquidity and Reliability to Spot Trading
Liquidity is arguably the be-all and end-all attribute for asset exchanges. Bybit"s derivatives trading platform has the world"s best liquidity and tightest spread. Traders are ensured the best quote and best execution in the market even during extreme volatility.
Bybit"s retail focused products and customer support focused services will help lower the entry threshold to crypto trading to a whole host of new customers around the world, allowing them to seamlessly enjoy the immediate delivery of crypto trades.
"It has been Bybit"s utmost privilege to have enjoyed the ardent support of our community and partners as we continue to grow and improve," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are excited to bring with us to spot trading the world class liquidity and reliability derivatives clients have come to associate with Bybit."
About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multi-lingual community support. The company provides innovative online trading services and cloud mining products, as well as API support, to retail and professional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.
For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/
For updates, follow Bybit"s social platforms on Twitter and Telegram.
#Bybit
1219319 15.07.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]