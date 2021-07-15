DGAP-AFR: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. július 15., csütörtök, 14:55







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








15.07.2021 / 14:55



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Oldenburgische Landesbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 27, 2021

Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/finanzkalender


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 27, 2021

Address: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/finanzkalender













15.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG

Stau 15-17

26122 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.olb.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1219332  15.07.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219332&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum