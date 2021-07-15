





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Reuterweg 47

PLZ:

60323

Ort:

Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Luca Pesarini

Geburtsdatum: 16.10.1961



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Haron Holding S.A.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

12.07.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

22,02 %

39,66 %

61,68 %

14587780

letzte Mitteilung

23,83 %

45,22 %

69,05 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A2NBVD5

2288748

923333

15,69 %

6,33 %

Summe

3212081

22,02 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Ankaufsrecht

16.04.2019

Unbestimmt

Physische Abwicklung

5785521

39,66 %







Summe

5785521

39,66 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Luca Pesarini

15,69 %

39,66 %

55,35 %

Haron Holding S.A.

6,33 %

%

6,33 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Mitteilung aufgrund konzerninterner Übertragung und Zukäufen durch Haron Holding S.A.. Die Haron Holding S.A. ist NICHT identisch mit der (ehemaligen) Haron Holding AG





Datum

14.07.2021



