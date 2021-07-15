DGAP-DD: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Haron Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG


b) LEI

391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
13.04 EUR 10219395.84 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.04 EUR 10219395.84 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-12; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

Reuterweg 47

60323 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de





 
