DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Renewed resolution of a General Meeting regarding the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH possible

2021. július 15., csütörtök, 21:59





DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions


CECONOMY AG: Renewed resolution of a General Meeting regarding the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH possible


15-Jul-2021 / 21:59 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court on July 8, 2021 expressed its preliminary legal views in the clearance proceedings regarding agenda item 8 of the Annual General Meeting of CECONOMY AG on February 17, 2021.


The resolution of the General Meeting under agenda item 8 served to implement the acquisition, transfer and contribution of the stake in Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH held by Convergenta Invest GmbH and specifically included the adoption of a resolution on (i) the increase of the CECONOMY AG share capital through a mixed contribution in kind under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders, (ii) the issue of convertible bonds against a mixed contribution in kind under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders and the creation of a new Contingent Capital 2021/I and (iii) the relevant changes to the Articles of Association.


Against the background of the preliminary legal views of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court CECONOMY AG currently considers to resubmit the transaction to a General Meeting, whereby in particular further evaluation is necessary, whether the company"s shareholders should potentially vote within their respective classes or the (outstanding) preference of the preference shareholders should initially be paid in full. Against this background, CECONOMY AG will also withdraw its motion for clearance before the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court.


CECONOMY AG still intends to implement the transaction, although CECONOMY AG does no longer expect the transaction to be completed in the current financial year 2020/21.


Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG









15-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7225
Fax: +49 (0)211 5408-7005
E-mail: stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de
Internet: www.ceconomy.de
ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1219452





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1219452  15-Jul-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219452&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum