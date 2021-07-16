DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance EUR bondholders approve refinancing
2021. július 16., péntek, 10:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
4finance EUR bondholders approve refinancing
The Notary, acting as scrutineer to the vote, has confirmed that valid votes were received from over 1,300 investors, in total holding approximately EUR 107 million in nominal value of EUR bonds. Such participation represents of 73.2% of outstanding bonds, so the quorum threshold of 50% was duly satisfied. Of the participating investors, 97.5% by value voted in favour of the resolution, so the qualifying majority threshold of 75% was also duly satisfied.
The Terms and Conditions of the EUR bonds are expected to be formally amended in late August, once the statutory contestation period has expired. Subsequently, the amendment and participation fees will be paid to the relevant investors. The full documentation is available on the Group"s website at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/bonds/.
The Group"s full press release is available at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/press-releases.
Aalto Capital (Munich) acted as financial advisor to 4finance.
4finance
Aalto Capital
Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management"s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4finance S.A.
|8-10 Avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|E-mail:
|info@4finance.com
|ISIN:
|XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
|WKN:
|A181ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin
|EQS News ID:
|1219503
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1219503 16-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
