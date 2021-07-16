DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond





4finance EUR bondholders approve refinancing



16 July 2021. 4finance Holding S.A. (the "Group"), one of Europe"s largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces results of its recent EUR bondholder vote. The resolution, which included extending the maturity of the EUR bonds by 3 years to February 2025, was successfully passed. Later today, the deed signed by the notary will be filed with the German Federal Gazette and published on the Group"s website.

The Notary, acting as scrutineer to the vote, has confirmed that valid votes were received from over 1,300 investors, in total holding approximately EUR 107 million in nominal value of EUR bonds. Such participation represents of 73.2% of outstanding bonds, so the quorum threshold of 50% was duly satisfied. Of the participating investors, 97.5% by value voted in favour of the resolution, so the qualifying majority threshold of 75% was also duly satisfied.

The Terms and Conditions of the EUR bonds are expected to be formally amended in late August, once the statutory contestation period has expired. Subsequently, the amendment and participation fees will be paid to the relevant investors. The full documentation is available on the Group"s website at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/bonds/.

The Group"s full press release is available at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/press-releases.

Aalto Capital (Munich) acted as financial advisor to 4finance.



