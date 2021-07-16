DGAP-NVR: Nordex SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2021. július 16., péntek, 11:05







DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Nordex SE


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






Nordex SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








16.07.2021 / 11:05



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme










  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)  
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 15.07.2021

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:


160.021.035















16.07.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Deutschland
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1219595  16.07.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219595&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum