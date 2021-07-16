



Nordex SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















16.07.2021 / 11:05







Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer

Nordex SE



Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50



18059 Rostock



Germany



2. Type of capital measure





Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

15 Jul 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:



160,021,035









