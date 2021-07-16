DGAP-DD: Cherry AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








16.07.2021 / 16:55




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marcel
Last name(s): Stolk

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cherry AG


b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 71,817 shares as part of an employee stock ownership plan that was dissolved in the course of Cherry AG"s IPO.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
32.00 EUR 2298144.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
32.00 EUR 2298144.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














16.07.2021
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG

Einsteinstr. 174

81677 München

Germany





 
