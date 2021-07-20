Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 3rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 12 July 2021 until and including 16 July 2021, a number of 469,522 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 23 June 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 June 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price (EUR)1

07/12/2021

82,827

54.0390

07/13/2021

171,341

54.0830

07/14/2021

170,000

53.5958

07/15/2021

30,000

53.8121

07/16/2021

15,354

53.6926



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 28 June 2021 until and including 16 July 2021 amounts to 995,477 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 19 July 2021

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

1 Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.