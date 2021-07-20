DGAP-AFR: Schaltbau Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Schaltbau Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021

Address: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/German/4410/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021

Address: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/English/4410/financial-reports.html













Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de





 
