Hiermit gibt die Schaltbau Holding AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2021

Ort: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/German/4410/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2021

Ort: https://ir.schaltbaugroup.com/websites/schaltbau/English/4410/financial-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de





 
