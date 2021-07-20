DGAP-Adhoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")
2021. július 19., hétfő, 17:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Annual Report
Amundi Physical Metals plc
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Release of :
Dublin, July 19, 2021
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:
The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer"s registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amundi Physical Metals plc
|2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
|2 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+33 (0)176338436
|E-mail:
|liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013416716
|WKN:
|A2UJK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1220029
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1220029 19-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]