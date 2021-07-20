





Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures





Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary shares with no nominal value of



Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB)



on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 12 July 2021 until and including 16 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below:



Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY)

Purchase (P) / Sale (S)

Nominal value (pieces)

Execution price in EUR (0.00)

Stabilisation Trading Venue

12.07.2021

P

577

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

148

7.40

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

155

7.40

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

100

7.40

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

338

7.40

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

390

7.40

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

120

7.38

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

170

7.38

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

102

7.36

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

271

7.34

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

1,386

7.34

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

73

7.24

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

293

7.24

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

270

7.24

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

118

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

108

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

369

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

350

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

55

7.46

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

16

7.24

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

304

7.28

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

170

7.28

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

150

7.28

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

100

7.28

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

199

7.28

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

251

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

378

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

160

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

180

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

219

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

31

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

165

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

268

7.20

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

250

7.20

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

418

7.20

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

203

7.28

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

613

7.28

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

1,345

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

324

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

15

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

359

7.34

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

163

7.34

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

8,004

7.36

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

767

7.36

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

963

7.36

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

707

7.36

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

70

7.48

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

874

7.48

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

847

7.48

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

264

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

200

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

125

7.34

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

158

7.34

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

347

7.34

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

165

7.34

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

168

7.34

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

130

7.40

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

196

7.34

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

1,059

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

87

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

1,100

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

500

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

13

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

500

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

800

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

12.07.2021

P

941

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

Day Total



30,659

























13.07.2021

P

2

7.48

Brussels - EURONEXT

13.07.2021

P

16

7.48

Brussels - EURONEXT

13.07.2021

P

448

7.30

Brussels - EURONEXT

13.07.2021

P

25

7.46

Brussels - EURONEXT

Day Total



491

























14.07.2021

P

444

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

14.07.2021

P

54

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

14.07.2021

P

198

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

14.07.2021

P

143

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

14.07.2021

P

2,500

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

14.07.2021

P

1,100

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

Day Total



4,439

























15.07.2021

P

83

7.50

Brussels - EURONEXT

15.07.2021

P

185

7.48

Brussels - EURONEXT

15.07.2021

P

200

7.48

Brussels - EURONEXT

15.07.2021

P

65

7.44

Brussels - EURONEXT

Day Total



533

























16.07.2021

P

55

7.32

Brussels - EURONEXT

16.07.2021

P

4

7.40

Brussels - EURONEXT

Day Total



59

























Total 12.07.2021 - 16.07.2021



36,181































