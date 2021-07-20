DGAP-News: Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

2021. július 19., hétfő, 18:16







DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG


/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous






Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052








19.07.2021 / 18:16




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures


Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary shares with no nominal value of



Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB)



on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 12 July 2021 until and including 16 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below:


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value (pieces) Execution price in EUR (0.00) Stabilisation Trading Venue
12.07.2021 P 577 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 148 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 155 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 100 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 338 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 390 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 120 7.38 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 170 7.38 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 102 7.36 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 271 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 1,386 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 73 7.24 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 293 7.24 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 270 7.24 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 118 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 108 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 369 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 350 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 55 7.46 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 16 7.24 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 304 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 170 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 150 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 100 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 199 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 251 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 378 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 160 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 180 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 219 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 31 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 165 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 268 7.20 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 250 7.20 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 418 7.20 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 203 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 613 7.28 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 1,345 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 324 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 15 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 359 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 163 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 8,004 7.36 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 767 7.36 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 963 7.36 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 707 7.36 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 70 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 874 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 847 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 264 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 200 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 125 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 158 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 347 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 165 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 168 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 130 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 196 7.34 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 1,059 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 87 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 1,100 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 13 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 800 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
12.07.2021 P 941 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   30,659    
         
         
13.07.2021 P 2 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT
13.07.2021 P 16 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT
13.07.2021 P 448 7.30 Brussels - EURONEXT
13.07.2021 P 25 7.46 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   491    
         
         
14.07.2021 P 444 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
14.07.2021 P 54 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
14.07.2021 P 198 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
14.07.2021 P 143 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
14.07.2021 P 2,500 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
14.07.2021 P 1,100 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   4,439    
         
         
15.07.2021 P 83 7.50 Brussels - EURONEXT
15.07.2021 P 185 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT
15.07.2021 P 200 7.48 Brussels - EURONEXT
15.07.2021 P 65 7.44 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   533    
         
         
16.07.2021 P 55 7.32 Brussels - EURONEXT
16.07.2021 P 4 7.40 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   59    
         
         
Total 12.07.2021 - 16.07.2021   36,181    













19.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




1219937  19.07.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219937&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum