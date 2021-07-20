DGAP-PVR: Basler AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

1. Details of issuer


Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19 Jul 2021 

  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 5.0 % 10,500,000
Previous publication 4.69 % /

absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
525,000
Language: English
