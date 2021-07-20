DGAP-AFR: RIB Software SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die RIB Software SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.07.2021

Ort: https://www.rib-software.com/group/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.07.2021

Ort: https://www.rib-software.com/en/group/investor-relations/financial-reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
