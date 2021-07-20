DGAP-AFR: RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

RIB Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021

Address: https://www.rib-software.com/group/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021

Address: https://www.rib-software.com/en/group/investor-relations/financial-reports













Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
