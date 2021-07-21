DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2021 results on August 2, 2021

Luxembourg, July 20, 2021 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on August 2, 2021, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2021 results.



In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus S.A. will present the company"s development in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 (ends September 30, 2021) by means of a presentation. The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company"s website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations on August 2, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on August 2, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.


Information on the conference call:



Date: August 2, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST

Participants from Stabilus S.A.: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Mark Wilhelms (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)



Dial-ins:



































+32 2 588 43 69 Belgium
+1 604 262 0714 Canada
+45 69 91 82 67 Denmark
+358 9 42720657 Finland
+33 4 82 98 62 47 France
+49 30 232531490 Germany
+39 02 6006 3140 Italy
+81 5068623204 Japan
+352 28 48 74 25 Luxembourg
+31 40 744 1295 Netherlands
+47 815 03 466 Norway
+34 912 66 19 31 Spain
+46 40 688 75 30 Sweden
+41 43 550 14 52 Switzerland
+44 20 3872 0882 United Kingdom
+1 646 712 9911 United States of America

 

It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.



Further information is available on the company"s website at Investors.



Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +352 286 770 21

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com



Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications



 



About Stabilus



Stabilus is one of the world"s leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, health, recreation, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. With more than eight decades of demonstrated expertise, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative motion control solutions that enable, enhance and automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The company"s customized damping and vibration isolation technology protects against shocks, vibrations and noise. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz, Germany. In the 2020 fiscal year, Stabilus has reported revenues of EUR 822.1 million. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North and South America, as well as in Asia-Pacific. Stabilus S.A. is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index.















