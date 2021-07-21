DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re achieves quarterly result of around €1.1bn
2021. július 20., kedd, 15:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Quarter Results
In the second quarter of 2021, Munich Re"s major-loss expenditure in property-casualty reinsurance business was below average, mainly as a result of comparatively low losses from natural catastrophes. COVID-19 related losses in the field of property-casualty reinsurance were in line with expectations. In life and health reinsurance business, these clearly exceeded the expectation mainly due to the high mortality rate in India and South Africa. At ERGO, only minor effects resulted from Covid-19 in the second quarter. Operationally, the result developed favorably in all business fields.
Overall, Munich Re achieved a preliminary net profit of around €1.1bn in the stand-alone second quarter of the year 2021 (consensus of €808m*). The half-year result amounts to around €1.7bn. Munich Re is thus well on track to reach the annual target of €2.8bn, even though the probability of missing the stand-alone sub target of €400m set for the technical result in life and health reinsurance** has increased.
Munich Re will report on the definitive figures for the second quarter on 10 August, as planned.
*Mean value derived from the estimates of 14 financial analysts
Contact:
Dr. Stefan Gehring
General Counsel & Group Chief Compliance Officer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Königinstraße 107
|80802 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0) 89 3891-0
|Fax:
|+49(0) 89 399 056
|E-mail:
|shareholder@munichre.com
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008430026, DE0008430026
|WKN:
|843002, 843002
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Mailand
|EQS News ID:
|1220355
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1220355 20-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
