20.07.2021 / 16:55



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2021/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2021/













Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
