DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase in orders received
2021. július 20., kedd, 18:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase in orders received
GFT Technologies SE (GFT) now expects a stronger increase in revenue for the Group for the financial year 2021 to EUR 550 million (previously EUR 520 million, previous year: EUR 444.85 million), as well as higher growth in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 62 million (previously EUR 56 million, previous year: EUR 42.52 million) and in EBT to EUR 36 million (previously EUR 30 million, previous year: EUR 14.11 million).
Orders received once again increased significantly. This is driven by catch-up effects, as projects that were postponed during the Covid 19 pandemic are now being realised. Additionally, decision-making cycles on the customer side are currently much shorter, from accelerated processes for tendering and awarding contracts to faster order initiation. This is happening against the background of a consistent structurally increased demand for digitalisation solutions.
Earnings will increase disproportionately. This results from the significantly higher revenue as well as the lower than expected travel expenses.
As previously announced, the results for the first half of 2021 will be published on 12 August 2021.
Explanations of the key financial figures (EBT and adjusted EBITDA) used in this ad hoc disclosure can be found on the GFT website at www.gft.com/performancemeasures
Your contacts:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstraße 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711/62042-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711/62042-301
|E-mail:
|ir@gft.com
|Internet:
|www.gft.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005800601
|WKN:
|580060
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1220429
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1220429 20-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]