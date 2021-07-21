DGAP-Ad-hoc: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase in orders received





20-Jul-2021 / 18:57 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase in orders received

GFT Technologies SE (GFT) now expects a stronger increase in revenue for the Group for the financial year 2021 to EUR 550 million (previously EUR 520 million, previous year: EUR 444.85 million), as well as higher growth in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 62 million (previously EUR 56 million, previous year: EUR 42.52 million) and in EBT to EUR 36 million (previously EUR 30 million, previous year: EUR 14.11 million).

Orders received once again increased significantly. This is driven by catch-up effects, as projects that were postponed during the Covid 19 pandemic are now being realised. Additionally, decision-making cycles on the customer side are currently much shorter, from accelerated processes for tendering and awarding contracts to faster order initiation. This is happening against the background of a consistent structurally increased demand for digitalisation solutions.

Earnings will increase disproportionately. This results from the significantly higher revenue as well as the lower than expected travel expenses.

As previously announced, the results for the first half of 2021 will be published on 12 August 2021.

Explanations of the key financial figures (EBT and adjusted EBITDA) used in this ad hoc disclosure can be found on the GFT website at www.gft.com/performancemeasures

Your contacts:

Press Investors



Dr. Markus Müller Karl Kompe



Group Public Relations Investor Relations



GFT Technologies SE GFT Technologies SE



Schelmenwasenstr. 34 Schelmenwasenstr. 34



70567 Stuttgart 70567 Stuttgart



Germany Germany



T +49 711 62042-344 T +49 711 62042-323

markus.j.mueller@gft.com Karl.Kompe@gft.com

www.gft.com www.gft.com



