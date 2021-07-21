DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase in orders received

​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase in orders received


GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase in orders received



GFT Technologies SE (GFT) now expects a stronger increase in revenue for the Group for the financial year 2021 to EUR 550 million (previously EUR 520 million, previous year: EUR 444.85 million), as well as higher growth in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 62 million (previously EUR 56 million, previous year: EUR 42.52 million) and in EBT to EUR 36 million (previously EUR 30 million, previous year: EUR 14.11 million).



Orders received once again increased significantly. This is driven by catch-up effects, as projects that were postponed during the Covid 19 pandemic are now being realised. Additionally, decision-making cycles on the customer side are currently much shorter, from accelerated processes for tendering and awarding contracts to faster order initiation. This is happening against the background of a consistent structurally increased demand for digitalisation solutions.



Earnings will increase disproportionately. This results from the significantly higher revenue as well as the lower than expected travel expenses.



As previously announced, the results for the first half of 2021 will be published on 12 August 2021.



Explanations of the key financial figures (EBT and adjusted EBITDA) used in this ad hoc disclosure can be found on the GFT website at www.gft.com/performancemeasures



Your contacts:
Press                                                                               Investors

Dr. Markus Müller                                                   Karl Kompe

Group Public Relations                                                    Investor Relations

GFT Technologies SE                                                      GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstr. 34                                                     Schelmenwasenstr. 34

70567 Stuttgart                                                                 70567 Stuttgart

Germany                                                             Germany

T +49 711 62042-344                                                       T +49 711 62042-323
markus.j.mueller@gft.com                                  Karl.Kompe@gft.com
www.gft.com                                                    www.gft.com

 



 










