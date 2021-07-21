DGAP-AFR: HelloFresh SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2021. július 21., szerda, 08:46







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: HelloFresh SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






HelloFresh SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








21.07.2021 / 08:46



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die HelloFresh SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2021

Ort: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/German/2000/publikationen.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2021

Ort: https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/2000/publications.html













21.07.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1220518  21.07.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220518&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum