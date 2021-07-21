DGAP-News: VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Warwick Holding GmbH specifies its transfer request and determines the cash settlement for the intended squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of VTG Aktiengesellschaft
Press Release of VTG Aktiengesellschaft
Warwick Holding GmbH specifies its transfer request and determines the cash settlement for the intended squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of VTG Aktiengesellschaft
Headquartered in Hamburg, VTG Aktiengesellschaft is a global asset owner and logistics company with a strong focus on rail. Besides hiring out rail freight wagons and tank containers, it also provides multimodal logistical services and integrated digital solutions. The company"s fleet includes around 94,000 rail freight wagons - mostly tank wagons, intermodal wagons, standard freight wagons and sliding-wall wagons - as well as about 9,000 tank containers.
This diversified service portfolio gives VTG"s customers a robust platform for international freight transportation, based on which the company develops made-to-measure logistical solutions for any and every industry. Over many years, VTG has accumulated granular expertise across the entire transport chain - expertise that is now flanked by smart technology. The Group likewise combines a wealth of experience with a specialized knowledge of the transportation of liquid and sensitive goods in particular. Its customers include a plethora of leading companies representing the chemicals, petroleum, automotive and paper industries, agriculture and virtually every other sector besides.
VTG posted revenue of EUR 1,218 million and an operating profit (EBITDA) of EUR 492 million in the 2020 financial year. The Hamburg-based company"s subsidiaries and affiliates give it a sizable footprint in Europe, North America, Russia and Asia. Effective December 31, 2020, VTG employed around 2,100 people worldwide.
Press Contact:
Dr. René Abel
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 40 23 54-1341
Mail: Rene.Abel@vtg.com
For more information, visit www.vtg.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VTG Aktiengesellschaft
|Nagelsweg 34
|20097 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 2354 1351
|Fax:
|040 2354 1350
|E-mail:
|ir@vtg.com
|Internet:
|www.vtg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000VTG9999
|WKN:
|VTG999
|EQS News ID:
|1220741
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1220741 21.07.2021
