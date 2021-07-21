DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: S&P affirms GRENKE AG rating of BBB+/A-2
2021. július 21., szerda, 17:16
Baden-Baden, July 21, 2021: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, today reports the latest rating action by Standard & Poor"s in which S&P Global Ratings affirmed GRENKE AG"s "BBB+/A-2" long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and kept the outlook for the long-term rating at "negative".
As the rationale behind this rating, S&P acknowledged GRENKE AG"s profitability and stable liquidity despite the current tense market situation. The agency expects GRENKE to continue to show solid performance and resilience. Dr Sebastian Hirsch, Chief Financial Officer of GRENKE AG, comments: "The affirmation of the investment grade rating gives us stability and a solid perspective. We have shown that we can be very profitable, even in challenging times. This is and remains one of the strengths of our business model."
The latest S&P report can be downloaded from the following link: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital.
For further information, please contact:
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1220777
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1220777 21.07.2021
