S&P affirms GRENKE AG rating of BBB+/A-2

Baden-Baden, July 21, 2021: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, today reports the latest rating action by Standard & Poor"s in which S&P Global Ratings affirmed GRENKE AG"s "BBB+/A-2" long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and kept the outlook for the long-term rating at "negative".

As the rationale behind this rating, S&P acknowledged GRENKE AG"s profitability and stable liquidity despite the current tense market situation. The agency expects GRENKE to continue to show solid performance and resilience. Dr Sebastian Hirsch, Chief Financial Officer of GRENKE AG, comments: "The affirmation of the investment grade rating gives us stability and a solid perspective. We have shown that we can be very profitable, even in challenging times. This is and remains one of the strengths of our business model."

The latest S&P report can be downloaded from the following link: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital.

