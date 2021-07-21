DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Offer





Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Market speculation with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield



Hamburg, July 21, 2021 - alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) takes note of the press rumours with respect to a potential takeover offer by Brookfield Asset Management Inc ("Brookfield"). As a matter of policy, alstria does not comment on market speculation. alstria confirms that Brookfield has been a longstanding shareholder of the Company and according to the latest voting right notification dated July 1, 2021 holds 8.35% of alstria"s shares outstanding. alstria was made aware that Brookfield might explore a potential takeover offer but is currently not in negotiations with Brookfield about a potential takeover offer.





About alstria



alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of March 31, 2021, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.6 billion.

Disclaimer



This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria"s management. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences.