DGAP-News: In the first half of 2021, LUDWIG BECK suffered significant sales losses again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officially imposed restrictions
2021. július 22., csütörtök, 08:15
In the first half of 2021, LUDWIG BECK suffered significant sales losses again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and officially imposed restrictions
Munich, July 22, 2021 - After the "pandemic-year" 2020 also the first half of 2021 was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic again. Coupled with the nationwide lockdowns imposed, bricks-and-mortar fashion retailers had to contend with losses of more than half of their sales versus a "normal year". Losses of almost 60% were recorded compared to 2019. According to a survey by TW Testclub, brick-and-mortar fashion retailers ended the first half of 2021 down an average of 40% on the 2020 fiscal year. The coronavirus pandemic has represented an additional severe blow to the highly competitive textile retail sector, which has already been struggling in recent years with declining customer frequencies, unfavourable weather conditions, and a weakening shopping mood.
Sales development
Earnings situation
Other operating income amounted to €5.4 million (previous year: €1.5 million). The significantly higher operating income is attributable to a first payment of the Bridging Assistance III of €4.2 million.
Personnel expenses decreased from €6.7 million in the previous year to €5.9 million. Due to the hard lockdown and the subsequent massive restrictions for the retail industry, LUDWIG BECK applied for short-time work, which relieved the earnings situation.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved from €-4.0 million to €-1.0 million due to the Bridging Assistance III. At €-1.2 million, the financial result was at the previous year"s level. Earnings before taxes (EBT) thus amounted to €-2.3 million (previous year: €-5.2 million).
Due to deferred tax income of €0.8 million (previous year: €1.8 million), earnings after taxes amounted to €-1.5 million (previous year: €3.3 million) in the first half of 2021.
Outlook
The detailed half-year report for fiscal 2021 is published on the Company"s website at http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de in the "Investor Relations" section, "Financial Publications" under the heading "Interim Reports".
Contact Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
|Marienplatz 11
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
|E-mail:
|info@ludwigbeck.de
|Internet:
|www.ludwigbeck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005199905
|WKN:
|519990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1220671
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1220671 22.07.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]