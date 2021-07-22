DGAP-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Hilde
Nachname(n): Neumeyer

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Dermapharm Holding SE


b) LEI

5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
65,57532 EUR 163938,30 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
65,5753 EUR 163938,3000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-07-21; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Deutschland
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
