DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG: 2Q/6M 2021 Earnings Call Invitation
2021. július 22., csütörtök, 12:44
CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, will report its second quarter and first half 2021 results on Tuesday, 3 August 2021.
Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present CLIQ Digital"s financial results (2Q/6M) during an audio conference call. This earnings call will commence at 2.00 p.m. CEST and be conducted in English. A Q&A session will follow the presentation of the latest results. Questions can be submitted either in advance or directly during the call via email to investors@cliqdigital.com.
The quarterly statement and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available on our website (https://cliqdigital.ag/investors) at around 7.30 a.m. CEST.
Participants can register via the following link and will then receive personalised dial-in details):
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q-C_FGWbRaGHCUdUCFrrEg
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials.
Financial calendar 2021:
For further information, please contact
CLIQ Digital AG
Investor Relations
Sebastian McCoskrie
Mob.: +49 151 52043659
Deekeling Arndt Advisors in Communications GmbH (PR advisor)
Daniela Münster
Mob.: + 49 174 3358111
daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com
About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1220946
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1220946 22.07.2021
