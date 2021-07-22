DGAP-AFR: MAN SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die MAN SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.07.2021

Ort: https://www.corporate.man.eu/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte_-finanzkennzahlen-und-praesentationen/berichte/Berichte.jsp













Unternehmen: MAN SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.corporate.man.eu





 
