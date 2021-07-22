



DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













KoCoBox MED+ obtains approval as an electronic health record connector

















22.07.2021 / 14:27









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical (CGM) has today received approval from gematik for KoCoBox MED+ as a connector for the electronic health record (so-called ePA - elektronische Patientenakte). Following installation of the ePA upgrade, KoCoBox MED+ supports the electronic health record application and the digital convenience signature for all users who are connected to the telematics infrastructure via KoCoBox MED+.

Since the beginning of 2021, statutory health insurances have been providing their insured persons with an electronic health record ("ePA") and, consequently, digital access to their medical data. In order to provide these data, healthcare facilities need the necessary technical prerequisites for transmission into the ePA. This also involves a software upgrade of the connector. Following testing of the functionality, stability and performance of the new features, the CGM connector KoCoBox MED+ has now received approval from gematik for the ePA functionality.





Healthcare facilities that fill in the health-insurance-specific ePA with medical data are thereby implementing another important added-value application of the Telematics Infrastructure (TI). In future, these facilities will be able to make treatment-relevant data available across facilities and sectors with the patients" consent. Duplicated examinations or faulty decisions due to inadequate information will thereby be reduced or even avoided. Insured persons control access to the ePA themselves, thereby gaining sovereignty over their personal data.

Connector has proven itself thousands of times over

In order to be able to read and fill in the electronic health record, various preparatory measures need to take place in the institutions. In addition to an ePA module of the primary system, which enables convenient and depth-integrated filling in of the ePA, this also includes the connection to the telematics infrastructure with an ePA connector.

"KoCoBox MED+ has been integrated more than 60,000 times into the everyday operations of medical and dental practices, pharmacies and hospitals, and provides our customers with reliable access to the TI," explains Dr. Tino Großmann, Senior Vice President Connectivity at CompuGroup Medical. "In preparing for the approval, we were able to benefit extensively from experience gained in the last year in the testing and approval of the e-health upgrade, which was a prerequisite for emergency data management and the electronic medication plan."

Electronic health record: milestone of digitization

"With the cross-sector transfer of medical data into the electronic health records of the insured persons, the TI achieves a new level of effectiveness, which will bring significant practical benefits to medical institutions. The quality of care will improve noticeably across the board and across sector boundaries, because medical data can finally be made available in a highly secure and efficient manner directly via the TI. We are therefore pleased that with this approval, the next important stage of digitization in healthcare is now being achieved," emphasizes Dr. Eckart Pech, Managing Director Consumer and Health Management Information Systems at CompuGroup Medical.



About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA



CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 837 million in 2020, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors" offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical"s services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. Approximately 8,000 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.



Contact for media representatives:



Michael Franz



Head of Brand Communication



P +49 (0) 261 8000-6100



F +49 (0) 261 8000-3100



E-mail: press@cgm.com