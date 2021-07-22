DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT): Publication of a new forecast for the financial year 2020/2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT): Publication of a new forecast for the financial year 2020/2021
Firstly, the changed forecast reflects the sale of blikk Holding GmbH ("blikk") by DBAG Fund VII, as announced on 9 July 2021, which will lead to a - hitherto unexpected - contribution to net asset value of Private Equity Investments as at 30 September 2021 as well as to DBAG"s net income for 2020/2021 of approximately 26 million euros. Further positive effects were achieved from the fair value measurement of portfolio companies as at 30 June 2021. DBAG is currently preparing its quarterly statement as at this reporting date.
Accordingly, quarterly results for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2021 will also show a marked year-on-year improvement. DBAG will publish its quarterly statement on 6 August 2021.
Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are strongly influenced by valuation levels on the capital markets prevailing on the respective quarterly reporting date. The current forecast is based on valuations as at 30 June 2021; valuation levels at the end of the financial year on 30 September 2021 may be higher or lower.
The Board of Management
Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Investor Relations
