DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
2021. július 23., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Half Year Report
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SIX Listing Rules
July 23, 2021
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2021, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2021.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2021 amounted to CHF 349 mn (profit of CHF 422 mn in H1 2020). In the second quarter a profit of CHF 129 mn (profit of CHF 1"180 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AG"s interim report as at June 30, 2021 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q221 or www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Company profile
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1220897
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1220897 23-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]