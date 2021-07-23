DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG pubblica il proprio rapporto intermedio
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Parola (s): Rapporto intermedio
Comunicato ad hoc ai sensi dell"art. 53 del regolamento di quotazione SIX
23 luglio 2021
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) ha pubblicato in data odierna il proprio rapporto intermedio al 30 giugno 2021, che fornisce informazioni sull"andamento operativo nel corso del 1 semestre 2021.
Sulla base dei dati consolidati, BB Biotech AG presenta alla chiusura intermedia al 30 giugno 2021 un utile al netto delle imposte pari a CHF 349 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 422 milioni nello stesso periodo dell"esercizio precedente). Per il Q2 BB Biotech ha registrato un utile di CHF 129 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 1"180 milioni nello stesso periodo precedente). In quanto società d"investimento, il risultato conseguito riflette l"andamento dei corsi azionari delle aziende detenute in portafoglio.
Il rapporto intermedio al 30 giugno 2021 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito report.bbbiotech.ch/Q221 o su www.bbbiotech.com.
Per ulteriori informazioni
Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 272 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com
Profilo aziendale
|Lingua:
|Italiano
|Società:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Schweiz
|Telefono:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|Numero di Sicurezza:
|A0NFN3
|Elencati:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1220897
|Fine annuncio
|DGAP News-Service
1220897 23.07.2021 CET/CEST
