Comunicato ad hoc ai sensi dell"art. 53 del regolamento di quotazione SIX



23 luglio 2021



BB Biotech AG pubblica il proprio rapporto intermedio



BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) ha pubblicato in data odierna il proprio rapporto intermedio al 30 giugno 2021, che fornisce informazioni sull"andamento operativo nel corso del 1 semestre 2021.



Sulla base dei dati consolidati, BB Biotech AG presenta alla chiusura intermedia al 30 giugno 2021 un utile al netto delle imposte pari a CHF 349 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 422 milioni nello stesso periodo dell"esercizio precedente). Per il Q2 BB Biotech ha registrato un utile di CHF 129 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 1"180 milioni nello stesso periodo precedente). In quanto società d"investimento, il risultato conseguito riflette l"andamento dei corsi azionari delle aziende detenute in portafoglio.



Il rapporto intermedio al 30 giugno 2021 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito report.bbbiotech.ch/Q221 o su www.bbbiotech.com.



Per ulteriori informazioni



Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 272 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com



Maria-Grazia Alderuccio, telefono +41 44 267 67 14, e-mail mga@bellevue.ch



www.bbbiotech.com



Profilo aziendale



BB Biotech AG è una società d"investimento con sede a Sciaffusa/Svizzera ed è quotata sulle borse valori di Svizzera, Germania e Italia. Dal 1993 la società investe in aziende specializzate nello sviluppo di farmaci innovativi, operative prevalentemente negli Stati Uniti e nell"Europa occidentale. BB Biotech AG è uno degli investitori leader nel campo delle biotecnologie. Ai fini della selezione delle posizioni in portafoglio, BB Biotech AG fa affidamento sulla pluriennale esperienza del proprio prestigioso Consiglio di Amministrazione e sull"analisi fondamentale condotta dall"esperto team di gestione di Bellevue Asset Management AG.

















