DGAP-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. július 23., péntek, 10:11







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








23.07.2021 / 10:11



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021

Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021

Address: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html













23.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Logwin AG

an de Längten 5

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1221257  23.07.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221257&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum