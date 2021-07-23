DGAP-AFR: 1&1 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

1&1 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021

Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#meldungen-berichte-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021

Address: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#meldungen-berichte-praesentationen













