Hiermit gibt die 1&1 AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.08.2021

Ort: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations#meldungen-berichte-praesentationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.08.2021

Ort: https://www.1und1.ag/investor-relations-en#meldungen-berichte-praesentationen













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: 1&1 AG

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Deutschland
Internet: www.1und1.AG





 
