

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast





Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2021 and adjustment of the forecast for the current financial year





23-Jul-2021 / 15:55 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2021 and adjustment of the forecast for the current financial year



- Order intake increased sixfold



- Sales increased by 31 percent



- EBITDA ratio at -8.8 percent below expectations requires adjustment of earnings forecast



Schramberg, July 23, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, the SCHWEIZER Group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 59.4 million in the first half of 2021 (first half of 2020: EUR 45.4 million). This corresponds to a sales growth of +30.9 percent compared to the same period last year. New orders increased sixfold and reached EUR 95.9 million (2020: 15.3 million), resulting in open orders of EUR 155.4 million.



The provisional EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation) amounted to EUR -5.2 million (first half of 2020: EUR -5.6 million). Although the EBITDA ratio improved compared to the same period in the previous year to -8.8 percent (first half of 2020: -12.4 percent), it was below the forecast range of 0 to -6 percent.



SCHWEIZER continues to expect sales growth of +20 to +30 percent for the 2021 financial year, which corresponds to sales of EUR 120 to 130 million.



On the other hand, the previous expectation for the EBITDA ratio cannot be fully maintained. We now expect an EBITDA ratio of -5 to -10 percent (previously 0% to -6%). This is due to the sustained unfavourable price development of raw materials and supplies and the strict travel restrictions to China, which are hampering the schedule for technology transfer and the qualification of the plant by major international customers.



The final figures for the first half of 2021 will be announced on 6 August 2021 at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte.



Explanations to Financial Figures are available at: https://schweizer.ag/en/investors-media/company-key-figures/explanations-financial-figures.







Contact:



Elisabeth Trik



Investor Relations



Phone: +49 7422 512 302



Fax: +49 7422 512 397



ir@schweizer.ag

Contact:Elisabeth TrikInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 7422 512 302Fax: +49 7422 512 397ir@schweizer.ag



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About SCHWEIZER



Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER"s innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.



The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").



For further information please contact:



Elisabeth Trik



Schweizer Electronic AG



Einsteinstraße 10



78713 Schramberg



Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302



E-mail: elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag



Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag











23-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



