DGAP-Adhoc: Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2021 and adjustment of the forecast for the current financial year
2021. július 23., péntek, 15:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2021 and adjustment of the forecast for the current financial year
- Order intake increased sixfold
- Sales increased by 31 percent
- EBITDA ratio at -8.8 percent below expectations requires adjustment of earnings forecast
Schramberg, July 23, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, the SCHWEIZER Group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 59.4 million in the first half of 2021 (first half of 2020: EUR 45.4 million). This corresponds to a sales growth of +30.9 percent compared to the same period last year. New orders increased sixfold and reached EUR 95.9 million (2020: 15.3 million), resulting in open orders of EUR 155.4 million.
The provisional EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation) amounted to EUR -5.2 million (first half of 2020: EUR -5.6 million). Although the EBITDA ratio improved compared to the same period in the previous year to -8.8 percent (first half of 2020: -12.4 percent), it was below the forecast range of 0 to -6 percent.
SCHWEIZER continues to expect sales growth of +20 to +30 percent for the 2021 financial year, which corresponds to sales of EUR 120 to 130 million.
On the other hand, the previous expectation for the EBITDA ratio cannot be fully maintained. We now expect an EBITDA ratio of -5 to -10 percent (previously 0% to -6%). This is due to the sustained unfavourable price development of raw materials and supplies and the strict travel restrictions to China, which are hampering the schedule for technology transfer and the qualification of the plant by major international customers.
The final figures for the first half of 2021 will be announced on 6 August 2021 at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte.
Explanations to Financial Figures are available at: https://schweizer.ag/en/investors-media/company-key-figures/explanations-financial-figures.
Contact:
Elisabeth Trik
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7422 512 302
Fax: +49 7422 512 397
ir@schweizer.ag
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About SCHWEIZER
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").
For further information please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-397
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1221286
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1221286 23-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]