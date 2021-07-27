DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation








26.07.2021 / 11:05



Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm
26. Juli 2021



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Deutschland
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004



Im Zeitraum vom 19. Juli 2021 bis einschließlich 23. Juli 2021 wurden insgesamt 457.674 Aktien im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes der Deutsche Post AG erworben.



Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen zurückgekauft:











































Datum zurückgekaufte Aktien (Stück) Durchschnittspreis (€) Kurswert Gesamt (€)
19.07.2021 240.447 57,2974 13.776.987,94
20.07.2021 204.076 57,6006 11.754.900,05
21.07.2021 12.839 57,8418 742.630,87
22.07.2021 220 58,5000 12.870,00
23.07.2021 92 58,4200 5.374,64
       
       
Gesamt 457.674 57,4487 26.292.763,49
       

 

Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmenswebseite veröffentlicht (https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/aktie/aktienrueckkauf.html).



Das Gesamtvolumen der im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes im Zeitraum vom 10. Mai 2021 bis einschließlich 23. Juli 2021 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich auf 5.367.256 Stück.



Kontakt:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
