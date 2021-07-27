DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
2021. július 26., hétfő, 11:05
Bekanntgabe gemäß Art 5 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Del. VO (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission
Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Deutschland
Im Zeitraum vom 19. Juli 2021 bis einschließlich 23. Juli 2021 wurden insgesamt 457.674 Aktien im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes der Deutsche Post AG erworben.
Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen zurückgekauft:
Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmenswebseite veröffentlicht (https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/aktie/aktienrueckkauf.html).
Das Gesamtvolumen der im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes im Zeitraum vom 10. Mai 2021 bis einschließlich 23. Juli 2021 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich auf 5.367.256 Stück.
Kontakt:
Martin Ziegenbalg
Diese Mitteilung stellt, unabhängig von der Jurisdiktion, weder ganz oder teilweise ein Angebot noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots zum Kauf von Wertpapieren dar.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1221535 26.07.2021
