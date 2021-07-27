DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission



Information on share buyback program
26. July 2021



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004



In the time period from 19 July 2021 until and including 23 July 2021, a number of 457,674 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:







































Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
19 July 2021 240,447 57.2974 13.776,987.94
20 July 2021 204,076 57.6006 11,754,900.05
21 July 2021 12,839 57.8418 742,630.87
22 July 2021 220 58.5000 12,870.00
23 July 2021 92 58.4200 5,374.64
       
       
Total 457,674 57.4487 26,292,763.49

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 23 July 2021 amounts to 5,367,256 shares.



Contact:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
