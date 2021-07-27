Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

26. July 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 19 July 2021 until and including 23 July 2021, a number of 457,674 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

19 July 2021

240,447

57.2974

13.776,987.94

20 July 2021

204,076

57.6006

11,754,900.05

21 July 2021

12,839

57.8418

742,630.87

22 July 2021

220

58.5000

12,870.00

23 July 2021

92

58.4200

5,374.64

















Total

457,674

57.4487

26,292,763.49



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 23 July 2021 amounts to 5,367,256 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.