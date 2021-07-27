DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG to update financial guidance for 2021 and reduce financial liabilities
2021. július 26., hétfő, 13:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Publication of an inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG to update financial guidance for 2021 and reduce financial liabilities
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) announces today an update of its financial guidance for 2021 after preliminary completion of the latest evaluation of MorphoSys" half year 2021 financial performance.
Based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated results for the first six months 2021, MorphoSys now expects Group revenues in the range of € 155 to € 180 million (previously: € 150 to € 200 million, provided on March 15, 2021 and reiterated on May 5, 2021). The updated revenue guidance primarily reflects updated Monjuvi(R) product sales expectations.
MorphoSys now expects Group operating expenses, which is comprised of R&D and Selling, as well as General & Administrative expenses, in the range of € 435 to € 465 million (previously: € 355 to € 385 million). R&D expenses now are expected to comprise 52 to 57% of Group operating expenses (previously 45-50%), excluding one-time transaction-related costs. The updated guidance for Group operating expenses mainly reflects the acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (Constellation), which was completed on July 15, 2021. The revised Group range also includes one-time transaction costs of € 36 million, related to the agreements with Constellation and Royalty Pharma.
As a result of the updated Monjuvi product sales expectations, the balance sheet position "Financial Liabilities from Collaborations, Net of Current Portion" is reduced from € 547.6 million (balance as of March 31, 2021) to € 445.9 million (balance as of June 30, 2021). The balance in "Financial Liabilities from Collaborations, Net of Current Portion", reflects an accounting view of expected profits from the net product sales of Monjuvi in the U.S. in the r/r DLBCL setting owed to our partner Incyte. The reduction in Financial Liabilities from Collaborations has no impact to cash.
Full results will be published as planned on July 28, 2021.
***
END OF AD HOC RELEASE
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About MorphoSys
Monjuvi(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.
For more information, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-222
|E-mail:
|investors@morphosys.com
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006632003
|WKN:
|663200
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1221617
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1221617 26-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
