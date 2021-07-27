DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
2021. július 26., hétfő, 19:54
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Guildford, UK, July 26, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share.
The dividend is payable on September 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1221609
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1221609 26.07.2021
