





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















27.07.2021 / 10:15









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Thierry

Nachname(n):

Bernard



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.





b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

NL0012169213





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

51,4700 USD





102940,0000 USD







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

51,4700 USD





102940,0000 USD







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-07-26; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

New York Stock Exchange

MIC:

XNYS



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























27.07.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



